Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HMN is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HMN is $31.50, which is $2.93 above than the current price. The public float for HMN is 40.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of HMN on August 25, 2023 was 286.32K shares.

HMN’s Market Performance

HMN stock saw a decrease of -0.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for HMN’s stock, with a -14.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $38 based on the research report published on January 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HMN Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMN fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.84. In addition, Horace Mann Educators Corporation saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMN starting from McClure Beverley J., who sale 590 shares at the price of $28.43 back on Aug 21. After this action, McClure Beverley J. now owns 22,020 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, valued at $16,774 using the latest closing price.

McClure Beverley J., the Director of Horace Mann Educators Corporation, sale 560 shares at $30.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that McClure Beverley J. is holding 22,477 shares at $16,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Horace Mann Educators Corporation stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN), the company’s capital structure generated 46.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.76. Total debt to assets is 4.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.