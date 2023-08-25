Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HEP is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HEP is $21.00, which is -$0.03 below the current price. The public float for HEP is 45.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEP on August 25, 2023 was 383.43K shares.

HEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) has surged by 0.84 when compared to previous closing price of 21.35, but the company has seen a -1.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-08-16 that HF Sinclair will acquire all the outstanding shares of smaller oil pipeline operator Holly Energy Partners that it does not already own in a cash and stock deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

HEP’s Market Performance

HEP’s stock has fallen by -1.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.09% and a quarterly rise of 21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Holly Energy Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for HEP’s stock, with a 17.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HEP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HEP Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEP fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.89. In addition, Holly Energy Partners L.P. saw 18.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.76 for the present operating margin

+43.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Holly Energy Partners L.P. stands at +39.60. The total capital return value is set at 9.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.04. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), the company’s capital structure generated 189.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.48. Total debt to assets is 59.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.