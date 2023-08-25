HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY)’s stock price has increased by 1.67 compared to its previous closing price of 66.71. However, the company has seen a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that HealthEquity’s (HQY) strength in HSA raises optimism about the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HQY is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is $81.77, which is $14.01 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 83.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% of that float. On August 25, 2023, HQY’s average trading volume was 608.16K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY’s stock has seen a 1.08% increase for the week, with a 7.00% rise in the past month and a 20.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for HealthEquity Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for HQY’s stock, with a 10.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HQY Trading at 4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.82. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Kessler Jon, who sale 27,230 shares at the price of $60.96 back on Jun 27. After this action, Kessler Jon now owns 3,875 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $1,659,996 using the latest closing price.

Kessler Jon, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of HealthEquity Inc., sale 19,588 shares at $60.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Kessler Jon is holding 6,129 shares at $1,177,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+45.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -3.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.92. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 52.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.41. Total debt to assets is 32.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.