Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.21 in relation to its previous close of 14.19. However, the company has experienced a -0.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-22 that SHG, MBWM and GSBD made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 22, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE: GSBD) is 17.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSBD is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) is $14.50, which is $0.28 above the current market price. The public float for GSBD is 109.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. On August 25, 2023, GSBD’s average trading volume was 454.94K shares.

GSBD’s Market Performance

GSBD stock saw a decrease of -0.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.25% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for GSBD stock, with a simple moving average of -1.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSBD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GSBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSBD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $16.50 based on the research report published on September 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSBD Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSBD fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. saw 3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSBD starting from Miller David, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.16 back on May 08. After this action, Miller David now owns 20,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.66 for the present operating margin

+89.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stands at +16.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD), the company’s capital structure generated 133.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.26. Total debt to assets is 56.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.