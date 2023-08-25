Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) by analysts is $4.23, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for GROY is 94.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of GROY was 425.09K shares.

GROY) stock’s latest price update

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.67relation to previous closing price of 1.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-11 that Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Joanne Jobin – IR.INC, IR David Garofalo – CEO Andrew Gubbels – CFO Peter Behncke – Manager, Corporate Development and IR Conference Call Participants Joanne Jobin Good morning, everyone. I’m your host, Joanne Jobin, and I’d like to welcome you to the Gold Royalty Town Hall Forum hosted by VidMedia.

GROY’s Market Performance

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has seen a 1.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.30% decline in the past month and a -22.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for GROY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.49% for GROY’s stock, with a -28.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROY stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for GROY by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for GROY in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $3 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GROY Trading at -11.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -12.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROY rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6190. In addition, Gold Royalty Corp. saw -33.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.11 for the present operating margin

-96.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Royalty Corp. stands at -439.81. The total capital return value is set at -4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.50.

Based on Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 55.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.