Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 19.16. However, the company has seen a -4.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Global Ship Lease has outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of total returns since my last Strong Buy calls. GSL’s financials show improved operational efficiency and reduced debt, with strong contract cover and forward visibility. GSL’s valuation is still cheap, making it an attractive investment with a secure dividend until the end of 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Right Now?

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSL is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GSL is $28.25, which is $9.34 above the current price. The public float for GSL is 32.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSL on August 25, 2023 was 506.81K shares.

GSL’s Market Performance

GSL’s stock has seen a -4.54% decrease for the week, with a -8.87% drop in the past month and a 5.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Global Ship Lease Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.03% for GSL stock, with a simple moving average of 0.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GSL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GSL Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSL fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.26. In addition, Global Ship Lease Inc. saw 13.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.33 for the present operating margin

+58.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Ship Lease Inc. stands at +45.37. The total capital return value is set at 19.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.73. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL), the company’s capital structure generated 96.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.16. Total debt to assets is 44.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.