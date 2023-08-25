Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) has surged by 3.79 when compared to previous closing price of 0.92, but the company has seen a 4.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-06-02 that Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH ) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call June 2, 2022 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Evan Xu – Chief Financial Officer Sizhen Wang – Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Yang Huang – Credit Suisse Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2022 Genetron Health Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GTH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) by analysts is $9.79, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for GTH is 86.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of GTH was 56.43K shares.

GTH’s Market Performance

GTH stock saw an increase of 4.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.74% and a quarterly increase of 7.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.72% for Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.14% for GTH stock, with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $19 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GTH Trading at 2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTH rose by +4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9071. In addition, Genetron Holdings Limited saw -15.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.47 for the present operating margin

+43.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genetron Holdings Limited stands at -124.23. The total capital return value is set at -68.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.69. Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -63.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH), the company’s capital structure generated 29.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.50. Total debt to assets is 16.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genetron Holdings Limited (GTH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.