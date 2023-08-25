Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GNK is at 1.11.

The public float for GNK is 41.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.16% of that float. The average trading volume for GNK on August 25, 2023 was 747.26K shares.

GNK) stock’s latest price update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK)’s stock price has dropped by -3.09 in relation to previous closing price of 13.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-04 that Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (NYSE:GNK ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Peter Allen – CFO John Wobensmith – CEO, President, Secretary & Director Conference Call Participants Omar Nokta – Jefferies Liam Burke – B. Riley Securities Gregory Lewis – BTIG Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Presentation.

GNK’s Market Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen a -5.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.51% decline in the past month and a 3.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for GNK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.62% for GNK’s stock, with a -11.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $20 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GNK Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.10. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw -12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from REGAN ARTHUR L, who sale 9,423 shares at the price of $14.03 back on May 08. After this action, REGAN ARTHUR L now owns 99,671 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $132,205 using the latest closing price.

WOBENSMITH JOHN C, the CEO, President, and Secretary of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 14,164 shares at $19.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that WOBENSMITH JOHN C is holding 431,024 shares at $274,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.