Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) by analysts is $39.80, which is $7.63 above the current market price. The public float for FTDR is 79.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of FTDR was 861.68K shares.

FTDR) stock’s latest price update

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.59 in comparison to its previous close of 32.36, however, the company has experienced a -2.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Frontdoor reported Q2 results with a 25% decrease in the RE channel and an 11% decrease in the DTC channel, but a 15% increase in the renewal channel. The company saw significant improvements in margins due to easing inflation and well-planned price increases. The new Frontdoor brand and on-demand services are gaining momentum, with 950k app downloads, but conversion to paid services remains a challenge.

FTDR’s Market Performance

FTDR’s stock has fallen by -2.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.73% and a quarterly rise of 2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Frontdoor Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.88% for FTDR’s stock, with a 14.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTDR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FTDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTDR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on May 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTDR Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.44. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 54.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Fiarman Jeffrey, who sale 100 shares at the price of $32.70 back on Aug 22. After this action, Fiarman Jeffrey now owns 20,162 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $3,270 using the latest closing price.

Fiarman Jeffrey, the SVP & General Counsel of Frontdoor Inc., sale 1,957 shares at $32.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Fiarman Jeffrey is holding 20,262 shares at $64,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 159.00, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.