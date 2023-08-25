Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.59 in relation to its previous close of 115.87. However, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-08 that While time in the market usually beats out timing the market, one can certainly appreciate the desire of holding out for underrated stocks to buy. Specifically, even with the latest rumblings in the equities space, the benchmark S&P 500 index offers well into double-digit returns so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is above average at 21.85x. The 36-month beta value for FMX is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FMX is $2163.66, which is $5.03 above than the current price. The public float for FMX is 350.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of FMX on August 25, 2023 was 507.48K shares.

FMX’s Market Performance

FMX stock saw an increase of 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.50% and a quarterly increase of 18.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.92% for FMX stock, with a simple moving average of 22.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FMX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $112 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FMX Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMX rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.24. In addition, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. saw 47.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+37.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.05. Total debt to assets is 35.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.