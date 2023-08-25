Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EYEN is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EYEN is $13.50, which is $11.63 above than the current price. The public float for EYEN is 29.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume of EYEN on August 25, 2023 was 359.15K shares.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.54 in relation to its previous close of 1.86. However, the company has experienced a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-13 that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Eric Ribner – Investor Relations Michael Rowe – Chief Executive Officer John Gandolfo – Chief Financial Officer Bren Kern – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Caufield – H.C. Wainwright Raymond Wu – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Greetings.

EYEN’s Market Performance

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has seen a 2.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.22% decline in the past month and a -24.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for EYEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.64% for EYEN’s stock, with a -30.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for EYEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EYEN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $10 based on the research report published on March 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EYEN Trading at -16.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.60%, as shares sank -12.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9895. In addition, Eyenovia Inc. saw 14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYEN starting from Grant Stuart M., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Aug 17. After this action, Grant Stuart M. now owns 5,269,998 shares of Eyenovia Inc., valued at $56,100 using the latest closing price.

Grant Stuart M., the 10% Owner of Eyenovia Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Grant Stuart M. is holding 5,239,998 shares at $85,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYEN

The total capital return value is set at -97.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.22. Equity return is now at value -158.90, with -83.90 for asset returns.

Based on Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.12. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.