Examining the Volatility of Solo Brands Inc.’s (DTC) Stock

The stock of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has seen a -11.88% decrease in the past week, with a -0.53% drop in the past month, and a 11.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for DTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.54% for DTC’s stock, with a 6.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) Right Now?

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.56.

The public float for DTC is 24.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTC on August 25, 2023 was 618.90K shares.

DTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) has plunged by -7.99 when compared to previous closing price of 6.13, but the company has seen a -11.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-06 that Solo Brands Q2 earnings beat estimates, while net sales slipped year-over-year. Solo Brands CEO John Merris joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company outlook, retail industry, new product line, and the state of the consumer.

DTC Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC fell by -11.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw 51.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from NB Alternatives Advisers LLC, who sale 6,255,595 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 16. After this action, NB Alternatives Advisers LLC now owns 627,286 shares of Solo Brands Inc., valued at $31,277,975 using the latest closing price.

BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L., the 10% Owner of Solo Brands Inc., sale 4,903,450 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L. is holding 491,697 shares at $24,517,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.