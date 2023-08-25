Examining the Volatility of DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) Stock

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has gone up by 0.92% for the week, with a -7.41% drop in the past month and a 0.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.59% for DOYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.92% for DOYU’s stock, with a -18.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Right Now?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOYU is 1.11.

The public float for DOYU is 316.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOYU on August 25, 2023 was 682.17K shares.

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU)’s stock price has dropped by -0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-07-27 that WUHAN, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 14, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0780. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at -1.06. The total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.16. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.