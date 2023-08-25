Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Minerva Surgical Inc.’s (UTRS) Stock

The stock of Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has seen a 11.01% increase in the past week, with a -3.97% drop in the past month, and a -26.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for UTRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for UTRS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UTRS is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UTRS is $1.00, which is $0.76 above than the current price. The public float for UTRS is 54.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of UTRS on August 25, 2023 was 3.88M shares.

UTRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) has surged by 16.24 when compared to previous closing price of 0.21, but the company has seen a 11.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Caroline Corner – IR Todd Usen – President & CEO Joel Jung – CFO Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Minerva Surgical Q2 2023 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UTRS Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS rose by +11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2340. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc. saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who purchase 24,437,927 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Feb 09. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 34,437,052 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.52 for the present operating margin

+37.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc. stands at -67.83. The total capital return value is set at -57.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.51. Equity return is now at value -131.70, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 231.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.79. Total debt to assets is 57.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.