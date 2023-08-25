Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (GOOS) Stock

In the past week, GOOS stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly decline of -15.43% and a quarterly plunge of -7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.24% for GOOS’s stock, with a -17.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOOS is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOOS is $19.49, which is $1.12 above the current price. The public float for GOOS is 50.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOS on August 25, 2023 was 894.44K shares.

GOOS stock's latest price update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.39 in comparison to its previous close of 15.50, however, the company has experienced a -1.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-16 that Unlike other DTC brands today, Canada Goose started as a manufacturer and still owns and runs the majority of the factories that produce its products.

GOOS Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -14.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.36. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. saw -15.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.07 for the present operating margin

+59.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stands at +5.95. The total capital return value is set at 14.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.63. Total debt to assets is 47.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.