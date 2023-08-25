Evaluating the Ups and Downs of BlackLine Inc.’s (BL) Stock

The stock of BlackLine Inc. (BL) has seen a -0.06% decrease in the past week, with a -6.42% drop in the past month, and a 5.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for BL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for BL stock, with a simple moving average of -14.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) is above average at 619.52x. The 36-month beta value for BL is also noteworthy at 0.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BL is 55.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.52% of that float. The average trading volume of BL on August 25, 2023 was 661.00K shares.

BL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) has plunged by -0.63 when compared to previous closing price of 52.37, but the company has seen a -0.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Corporate Participants Matt Humphries – Vice President of Investor Relations Therese Tucker – Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Owen Ryan – Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Partin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Oliver – Baird Alex Sklar – Raymond James Steve Enders – Citi Pinjalim Bora – JPMorgan Koji Ikeda – Bank of America Matt VanVliet – BTIG Andrew DeGasperi – Berenberg Matt Stotler – William Blair Chris Quintero – Morgan Stanley Adam Hotchkiss – Goldman Sachs Kyle Aberasturi – BMO Capital Markets Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 BlackLine Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BL Trading at -3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.80. In addition, BlackLine Inc. saw -22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from Woodhams Mark, who sale 558 shares at the price of $52.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, Woodhams Mark now owns 94,083 shares of BlackLine Inc., valued at $29,016 using the latest closing price.

HIRSCH PETER, the Chief Technology Officer of BlackLine Inc., sale 1,397 shares at $53.28 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that HIRSCH PETER is holding 56,055 shares at $74,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.09 for the present operating margin

+73.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackLine Inc. stands at -5.62. The total capital return value is set at -5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on BlackLine Inc. (BL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,252.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.61. Total debt to assets is 72.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,246.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackLine Inc. (BL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.