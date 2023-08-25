Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.’s (ELS) Stock: A -1.93% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has seen a 1.66% increase in the past week, with a -6.89% drop in the past month, and a 6.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for ELS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.93% for ELS’s stock, with a 0.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Right Now?

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is $75.23, which is $7.82 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 177.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELS on August 25, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

ELS) stock’s latest price update

Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 67.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $75.50 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.55. In addition, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.