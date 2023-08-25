Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELYM is 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELYM is $4.50, which is $1.84 above the current price. The public float for ELYM is 19.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELYM on August 25, 2023 was 30.02K shares.

ELYM stock's latest price update

The stock price of Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) has surged by 2.31 when compared to previous closing price of 2.60, but the company has seen a 1.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-21 that Eliem (ELYM) announces its decision to halt its Kv7 development program in its quest to explore strategic alternatives. The stock of the company rises 6% in response on Thursday.

ELYM’s Market Performance

ELYM’s stock has risen by 1.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly drop of -11.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for Eliem Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for ELYM’s stock, with a -13.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELYM Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYM rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. saw -27.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYM

The total capital return value is set at -30.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.56. Equity return is now at value -36.50, with -35.00 for asset returns.

Based on Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.