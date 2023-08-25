Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EBC is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is $14.88, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for EBC is 174.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On August 25, 2023, EBC’s average trading volume was 719.22K shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 13.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-27 that Although the revenue and EPS for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

EBC’s Market Performance

EBC’s stock has fallen by -2.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.02% and a quarterly rise of 17.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Eastern Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.03% for EBC’s stock, with a -8.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EBC Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.04. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -22.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Jackson Deborah C, who sale 1,320 shares at the price of $11.21 back on May 15. After this action, Jackson Deborah C now owns 76,214 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $14,797 using the latest closing price.

Harlam Bari A, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 1,150 shares at $11.21 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Harlam Bari A is holding 76,097 shares at $12,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +25.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.