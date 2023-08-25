East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EWBC is $68.18, which is $13.81 above the current market price. The public float for EWBC is 140.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for EWBC on August 25, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

EWBC stock's latest price update

The stock price of East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) has jumped by 0.67 compared to previous close of 54.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-12 that After Moody’s cut credit ratings, regional banks are feeling the heat again. However, some smart analysts think there are select bargains in the trash bin.

EWBC’s Market Performance

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has seen a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.42% decline in the past month and a 8.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for EWBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.41% for EWBC’s stock, with a -10.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWBC Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.75. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -17.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from Alvarez Manuel Pham, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $43.60 back on May 11. After this action, Alvarez Manuel Pham now owns 4,445 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $54,505 using the latest closing price.

Kay Sabrina, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., purchase 6,840 shares at $43.88 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Kay Sabrina is holding 8,846 shares at $300,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +43.78. The total capital return value is set at 21.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.85. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.62. Total debt to assets is 0.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.