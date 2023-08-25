Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.64 in relation to its previous close of 12.41. However, the company has experienced a 1.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Imagine stocks or funds that pay out their dividends once a month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst waiting for money is reduced by 300%, or more! These August U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains include: 1. Stocks by-yield (85); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by-yield >8.74% (80). Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 8/15/23.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DX is 53.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DX on August 25, 2023 was 909.08K shares.

DX’s Market Performance

DX’s stock has seen a 1.54% increase for the week, with a -6.30% drop in the past month and a 15.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for Dynex Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for DX’s stock, with a -0.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15.50 based on the research report published on January 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DX Trading at -1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.72. In addition, Dynex Capital Inc. saw -1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from COLLIGAN ROBERT S, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Mar 14. After this action, COLLIGAN ROBERT S now owns 40,416 shares of Dynex Capital Inc., valued at $97,280 using the latest closing price.

BOSTON BYRON L, the CEO and Co-CIO of Dynex Capital Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.61 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BOSTON BYRON L is holding 402,634 shares at $29,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.