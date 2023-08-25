Domo Inc. (DOMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)’s stock price has decreased by -43.06 compared to its previous closing price of 17.04. However, the company has seen a -43.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO ) stock is falling hard on Friday after the cloud company released its earnings report for Q2 fiscal 2024. Starting off that earnings report is an adjusted loss of 2 cents.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DOMO is 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DOMO is $18.00, which is $11.8 above the current price. The public float for DOMO is 30.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOMO on August 25, 2023 was 491.64K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stock saw a decrease of -43.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -34.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for Domo Inc. (DOMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.40% for DOMO stock, with a simple moving average of -34.40% for the last 200 days.

DOMO Trading at -39.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -43.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO fell by -43.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.47. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -31.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Daniel Daniel David III, who purchase 26,400 shares at the price of $13.54 back on Jul 06. After this action, Daniel Daniel David III now owns 124,400 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $357,580 using the latest closing price.

Thayne Daren, the CTO & EVP Engineering of Domo Inc., sale 6,892 shares at $14.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Thayne Daren is holding 397,907 shares at $100,787 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.79 for the present operating margin

+76.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -34.20. Equity return is now at value 66.40, with -43.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.