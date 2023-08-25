DocGo Inc. (DCGO): A Technical Analysis

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for DCGO is 91.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCGO on August 25, 2023 was 739.85K shares.

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 8.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Corporate Participants Mike Cole – Director-Investor Relations Anthony Capone – Chief Executive Officer Lee Bienstock – President and Chief Operating Officer Norman Rosenberg – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity Sarah James – Cantor Fitzgerald Matt Shea – Needham & Co Mike Latimore – Northland Capital Markets David Grossman – Stifel Kieran Ryan – Deutsche Bank Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the DocGo Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only mode.

DCGO’s Market Performance

DCGO’s stock has fallen by -6.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.06% and a quarterly drop of -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for DocGo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for DCGO’s stock, with a 2.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCGO Trading at -4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.31. In addition, DocGo Inc. saw 23.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Tendler Ely D, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.75 back on Aug 22. After this action, Tendler Ely D now owns 23,088 shares of DocGo Inc., valued at $87,500 using the latest closing price.

Capone Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of DocGo Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $10.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Capone Anthony is holding 406,275 shares at $150,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DocGo Inc. (DCGO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.