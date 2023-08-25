Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Stock Showcases -6.72% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has seen a -0.31% decrease in the past week, with a -15.54% drop in the past month, and a -15.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for DENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.72% for DENN’s stock, with a -14.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) is 14.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DENN is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Denny’s Corporation (DENN) is $13.57, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 53.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On August 25, 2023, DENN’s average trading volume was 496.94K shares.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 9.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that With consumers still hurting despite inflation moving in the right direction (down), the concept of top restaurant stocks to buy might seem a tad too risky. Nevertheless, contrarian investors may be able to benefit from certain air pockets in the economy.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DENN Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.34. In addition, Denny’s Corporation saw 5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from MILLER JOHN C, who sale 7,909 shares at the price of $10.51 back on Aug 10. After this action, MILLER JOHN C now owns 970,217 shares of Denny’s Corporation, valued at $83,094 using the latest closing price.

Myers Gail Sharps, the EVP, CLO, CPO and Secretary of Denny’s Corporation, sale 7,450 shares at $11.52 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Myers Gail Sharps is holding 24,868 shares at $85,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corporation stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94. Equity return is now at value -92.10, with 8.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Denny’s Corporation (DENN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.