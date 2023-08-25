Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for DNLI is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DNLI is $55.85, which is $34.54 above the current market price. The public float for DNLI is 117.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.42% of that float. The average trading volume for DNLI on August 25, 2023 was 667.95K shares.

DNLI) stock’s latest price update

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.93 in comparison to its previous close of 22.76, however, the company has experienced a -2.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Denali’s (DNLI) second-quarter results are better than expected due to an increase in collaboration revenues under its agreement with Biogen.

DNLI’s Market Performance

DNLI’s stock has fallen by -2.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.94% and a quarterly drop of -28.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.94% for DNLI’s stock, with a -20.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNLI stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for DNLI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DNLI in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $50 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNLI Trading at -20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -19.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.07. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Ho Carole, who sale 2,478 shares at the price of $22.60 back on Aug 21. After this action, Ho Carole now owns 185,331 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc., valued at $56,003 using the latest closing price.

Schuth Alexander O., the COFO and Secretary of Denali Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,478 shares at $22.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Schuth Alexander O. is holding 521,511 shares at $55,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-314.16 for the present operating margin

+93.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stands at -300.56. The total capital return value is set at -32.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.81. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.47. Total debt to assets is 4.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.