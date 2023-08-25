DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DRIO is 23.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRIO on August 25, 2023 was 111.50K shares.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)’s stock price has increased by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.80. However, the company has seen a 10.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-06-13 that DarioHealth Co. NASDAQ: DRIO is an AI-powered digital therapeutics platform and provider that adaptively personalizes monitoring and treatments for chronic diseases. The mobile app manages five common comorbidity conditions, including diabetes, weight loss, hypertension, musculoskeletal and behavioral health, across six domains: timing, tone, channel, content, frequency and intervention.

DRIO’s Market Performance

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has seen a 10.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.78% decline in the past month and a -26.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.41% for DRIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.10% for DRIO stock, with a simple moving average of -32.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8.75 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DRIO Trading at -21.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -18.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, DarioHealth Corp. saw -33.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from Raphael Erez, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $6.21 back on Jan 13. After this action, Raphael Erez now owns 1,112,059 shares of DarioHealth Corp., valued at $7,449 using the latest closing price.

MCGRATH DENNIS M, the Director of DarioHealth Corp., sale 9,872 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MCGRATH DENNIS M is holding 74,744 shares at $39,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRIO

Equity return is now at value -75.30, with -51.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.