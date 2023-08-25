Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) is $60.81, which is $27.59 above the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 95.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTK on August 25, 2023 was 821.19K shares.

CYTK stock's latest price update

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK)'s stock price has plunge by 1.91% in relation to previous closing price of 33.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYTK’s Market Performance

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has experienced a 5.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.95% rise in the past month, and a -11.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for CYTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.74% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of -11.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $58 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CYTK Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.54. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw -26.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from WIERENGA WENDALL, who sale 6,020 shares at the price of $32.02 back on Aug 21. After this action, WIERENGA WENDALL now owns 18,205 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $192,760 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 12,500 shares at $32.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 441,417 shares at $404,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value 314.60, with -57.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 315.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.