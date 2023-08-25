Cue Biopharma Inc.’s (CUE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CUE stock has gone down by -10.70%, with a monthly decline of -27.64% and a quarterly plunge of -32.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.16% for Cue Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.32% for CUE’s stock, with a -23.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CUE is at 2.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CUE is $10.00, which is $7.33 above the current market price. The public float for CUE is 42.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CUE on August 25, 2023 was 496.44K shares.

The stock price of Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) has plunged by -7.61 when compared to previous closing price of 2.89, but the company has seen a -10.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUE Trading at -28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -29.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE fell by -9.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw -6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from PASSERI DANIEL R, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Aug 14. After this action, PASSERI DANIEL R now owns 134,578 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $8,580 using the latest closing price.

Kiener Peter A, the Director of Cue Biopharma Inc., sale 9,325 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Kiener Peter A is holding 357 shares at $30,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4296.52 for the present operating margin

-45.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc. stands at -4257.09. The total capital return value is set at -66.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.52. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -64.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.72. Total debt to assets is 21.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.