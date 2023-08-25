Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is 22.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCK is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) is $105.96, which is $17.24 above the current market price. The public float for CCK is 119.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On August 25, 2023, CCK’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

The stock of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) has increased by 0.74 when compared to last closing price of 87.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-20 that The rally in tech stocks that lifted the broader market is falling victim to the dog days of August. Investors looking to make a pivot away from overvalued tech stocks may want to look at undervalued industrial stocks.

CCK’s Market Performance

Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has experienced a 0.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.88% drop in the past month, and a 11.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for CCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.43% for CCK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCK Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.59. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw 7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Kalaus Christy L., who sale 1,914 shares at the price of $90.67 back on Aug 07. After this action, Kalaus Christy L. now owns 7,500 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $173,550 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JAMES H, the Director of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 9,300 shares at $84.86 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that MILLER JAMES H is holding 19,801 shares at $789,154 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 24.40, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.