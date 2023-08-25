Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Stock Experiences -28.94% Monthly Change

The stock of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has gone down by -12.28% for the week, with a -28.94% drop in the past month and a -8.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.31% for CLFD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.75% for CLFD’s stock, with a -44.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) Right Now?

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLFD is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CLFD is $48.75, which is $14.75 above the current price. The public float for CLFD is 12.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLFD on August 25, 2023 was 231.44K shares.

CLFD) stock’s latest price update

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD)’s stock price has decreased by -9.24 compared to its previous closing price of 37.46. However, the company has seen a -12.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-09 that Earlier this summer, President Biden announced that his administration would spend $42 billion through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to ensure that “every person in America” had internet access by 2030. And, of course, there are some obvious stocks that will benefit from the broadband plan.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLFD stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CLFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CLFD in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $45 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLFD Trading at -24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -26.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLFD fell by -12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.74. In addition, Clearfield Inc. saw -63.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLFD starting from Wirsbinski Carol Ann, who purchase 512 shares at the price of $38.93 back on Aug 08. After this action, Wirsbinski Carol Ann now owns 2,039 shares of Clearfield Inc., valued at $19,932 using the latest closing price.

HAYSSEN CHARLES N, the Director of Clearfield Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $60.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that HAYSSEN CHARLES N is holding 136,847 shares at $181,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+41.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearfield Inc. stands at +18.22. The total capital return value is set at 44.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.00. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Clearfield Inc. (CLFD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.98. Total debt to assets is 16.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.