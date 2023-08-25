Clarus Corporation’s (CLAR) Stock: A -12.39% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has gone down by -10.04% for the week, with a -12.57% drop in the past month and a -11.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.23% for CLAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.39% for CLAR’s stock, with a -15.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLAR is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CLAR is $11.57, which is $4.2 above the current price. The public float for CLAR is 24.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLAR on August 25, 2023 was 278.35K shares.

CLAR) stock’s latest price update

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR)’s stock price has plunge by -7.00relation to previous closing price of 8.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.04% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Cody Slach – External Director, IR Warren Kanders – Executive Chairman Aaron Kuehne – COO Michael Yates – CFO Conference Call Participants Alexander Perry – Bank of America Anna Glaessgen – B. Riley Randal Konik – Jefferies Joseph Altobello – Raymond James Mark Smith – Lake Street James Duffy – Stifel Matthew Koranda – ROTH Capital Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today’s conference call to discuss Clarus Corporation’s Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLAR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CLAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLAR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLAR Trading at -12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLAR fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.44. In addition, Clarus Corporation saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLAR starting from SOKOLOW NICOLAS, who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $8.80 back on May 23. After this action, SOKOLOW NICOLAS now owns 394,244 shares of Clarus Corporation, valued at $96,800 using the latest closing price.

SOKOLOW NICOLAS, the Director of Clarus Corporation, purchase 12,000 shares at $8.82 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that SOKOLOW NICOLAS is holding 386,244 shares at $105,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.68 for the present operating margin

+30.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarus Corporation stands at -15.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.70. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Clarus Corporation (CLAR), the company’s capital structure generated 52.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.62. Total debt to assets is 29.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.