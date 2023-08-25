Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Stock Experiences -14.68% Monthly Change

In the past week, CTXR stock has gone up by 2.89%, with a monthly decline of -14.68% and a quarterly plunge of -13.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.63% for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for CTXR’s stock, with a -20.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTXR is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CTXR is $5.33, which is $4.4 above than the current price. The public float for CTXR is 146.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.55% of that float. The average trading volume of CTXR on August 25, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

CTXR) stock’s latest price update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.89, however, the company has experienced a 2.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-02 that The article provides an updated analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals following a previous piece in February 2023. Citius’ lead therapy has a midsummer 2023 PDUFA; it has generated excitement among investors, although it is unlikely to generate alpha. Its second lead therapy is likely to disappoint.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTXR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTXR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on November 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CTXR Trading at -15.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9246. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 17.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -28.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.49. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -27.80 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.66. Total debt to assets is 0.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.