Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is $4.67, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for CDTX is 81.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDTX on August 25, 2023 was 603.49K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CDTX) stock’s latest price update

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.01 in comparison to its previous close of 0.77, however, the company has experienced a -5.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Cidara Therapeutics is a biotech company with an approved antifungal drug, Rezzayo, but its sales are not enough to offset expenses. The company’s pipeline includes antifungal and antiviral agents, with CD388 being the most advanced drug in development for influenza. Cidara is also exploring the use of its drug-Fc conjugates in cancer medicine, targeting CD73, but the project is still in preclinical stages.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX’s stock has fallen by -5.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.07% and a quarterly drop of -39.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.46% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.43% for CDTX’s stock, with a -30.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CDTX Trading at -25.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares sank -19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9121. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Tari Leslie, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Aug 14. After this action, Tari Leslie now owns 294,179 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,700 using the latest closing price.

Stein Jeffrey, the President & CEO of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that Stein Jeffrey is holding 331,602 shares at $47,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.23 for the present operating margin

+99.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -46.35. The total capital return value is set at -237.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -298.12. Equity return is now at value -93.40, with -17.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.