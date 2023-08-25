Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) has seen a -11.44% decrease in the past week, with a -21.31% drop in the past month, and a -25.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for IPSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.32% for IPSC stock, with a simple moving average of -48.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) is $15.13, which is $13.48 above the current market price. The public float for IPSC is 37.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IPSC on August 25, 2023 was 97.14K shares.

IPSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Century Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) has decreased by -6.61 when compared to last closing price of 2.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-05-11 that Century Therapeutics, Inc. (IPSC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.53 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.66 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $19 based on the research report published on December 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IPSC Trading at -20.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares sank -20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC fell by -11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc. saw -53.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPSC starting from Borges Luis, who sale 15,597 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Mar 23. After this action, Borges Luis now owns 249,083 shares of Century Therapeutics Inc., valued at $55,369 using the latest closing price.

Borges Luis, the Chief Scientific Officer of Century Therapeutics Inc., sale 65,698 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Borges Luis is holding 43,750 shares at $244,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2381.82 for the present operating margin

-93.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2518.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.24. Equity return is now at value -43.90, with -27.10 for asset returns.

Based on Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.03. Total debt to assets is 10.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -24.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.