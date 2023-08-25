CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.14 in relation to its previous close of 0.88. However, the company has experienced a -8.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT ) Q2 2023 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Thierry Li – Investor Relations Director Yunfei Li – Chief Executive Officer Xiangyu Pei – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Lantier – Zacks Small Cap Research Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) is $1.80, The public float for CBAT is 71.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBAT on August 25, 2023 was 291.59K shares.

CBAT’s Market Performance

CBAT’s stock has seen a -8.24% decrease for the week, with a -29.83% drop in the past month and a -4.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.17% for CBAT’s stock, with a -21.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CBAT Trading at -29.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares sank -29.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAT fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0551. In addition, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. saw -15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.06 for the present operating margin

+7.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stands at -3.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.49. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.04. Total debt to assets is 7.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.