CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) has plunged by -8.32 when compared to previous closing price of 0.65, but the company has seen a -16.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-07-20 that The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAMP is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAMP is $2.51, which is $1.91 above the current price. The public float for CAMP is 35.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAMP on August 25, 2023 was 409.07K shares.

CAMP’s Market Performance

The stock of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has seen a -16.78% decrease in the past week, with a -32.12% drop in the past month, and a -66.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.90% for CAMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.82% for CAMP stock, with a simple moving average of -79.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAMP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAMP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on August 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAMP Trading at -42.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.85%, as shares sank -32.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAMP fell by -16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7878. In addition, CalAmp Corp. saw -86.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAMP starting from Cummins Wes, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.52 back on Jan 27. After this action, Cummins Wes now owns 3,424,059 shares of CalAmp Corp., valued at $112,970 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Wes, the Director of CalAmp Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Cummins Wes is holding 3,399,059 shares at $88,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.81 for the present operating margin

+35.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for CalAmp Corp. stands at -11.02. The total capital return value is set at -7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.20. Equity return is now at value -144.80, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1,714.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.49. Total debt to assets is 64.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,675.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.