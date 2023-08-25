C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Stock Faces 1.76% Weekly Volatility

The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has seen a -0.20% decrease in the past week, with a -5.23% drop in the past month, and a -6.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for CHRW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.56% for CHRW’s stock, with a -3.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) by analysts is $94.02, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for CHRW is 115.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.29% of that float. On August 25, 2023, the average trading volume of CHRW was 1.04M shares.

CHRW) stock’s latest price update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.05 in comparison to its previous close of 93.19, however, the company has experienced a -0.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-17 that C.H. Robinson’s (CHRW) measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. However, softness in freight demand hurts CHRW’s second-quarter 2023 results.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on February 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHRW Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.35. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Short Michael John, who sale 16,155 shares at the price of $104.56 back on May 04. After this action, Short Michael John now owns 75,937 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $1,689,091 using the latest closing price.

Freeman Angela K., the CHRO and ESG Officer of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $104.43 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Freeman Angela K. is holding 92,373 shares at $208,857 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.13 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stands at +3.81. The total capital return value is set at 31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.12. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW), the company’s capital structure generated 174.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.56. Total debt to assets is 39.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 3.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.