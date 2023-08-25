BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) has decreased by -1.80 when compared to last closing price of 26.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Bonnie Bishop – Executive Director, IR Trevor Baldwin – CEO Bradford Hale – CFO Conference Call Participants Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo Meyer Shields – KBW Pablo Singzon – JPMorgan Operator Greetings. Welcome to BRP Group, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BRP is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BRP is $31.86, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for BRP is 56.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume for BRP on August 25, 2023 was 398.88K shares.

BRP’s Market Performance

BRP’s stock has seen a 0.24% increase for the week, with a -1.43% drop in the past month and a 23.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for BRP Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for BRP stock, with a simple moving average of -1.21% for the last 200 days.

BRP Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRP rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.96. In addition, BRP Group Inc. saw 1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRP starting from Baldwin Lowry, who sale 188,552 shares at the price of $25.72 back on Aug 17. After this action, Baldwin Lowry now owns 0 shares of BRP Group Inc., valued at $4,849,853 using the latest closing price.

Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron, the Chief Strategy Officer of BRP Group Inc., sale 55,000 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron is holding 20,035 shares at $1,381,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Group Inc. stands at -4.26. The total capital return value is set at 1.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group Inc. (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 234.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 230.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRP Group Inc. (BRP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.