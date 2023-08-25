Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BFH is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BFH is $46.10, which is $8.9 above the current price. The public float for BFH is 49.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFH on August 25, 2023 was 979.01K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BFH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) has dropped by -1.02 compared to previous close of 37.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-28 that Bread Financial (BFH) Q2 results reflect improved credit sales and higher total non-interest expenses.

BFH’s Market Performance

BFH’s stock has fallen by -1.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.40% and a quarterly rise of 26.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.04% for BFH’s stock, with a 5.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFH Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.07. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. saw -2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from BALLOU ROGER H, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $41.78 back on Jul 31. After this action, BALLOU ROGER H now owns 34,842 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $100,272 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., purchase 400 shares at $29.89 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 5,016 shares at $11,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.