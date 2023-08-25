Braze Inc. (BRZE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRZE is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRZE is $44.13, which is $3.39 above the current price. The public float for BRZE is 58.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRZE on August 25, 2023 was 895.68K shares.

BRZE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) has dropped by -3.72 compared to previous close of 42.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-22 that Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) is a legendary investor and the founder of Tudor Investment Corp., an investment fund with $12 billion in assets under management as of 2022.

BRZE’s Market Performance

BRZE’s stock has risen by 2.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.97% and a quarterly rise of 28.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Braze Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.25% for BRZE’s stock, with a 22.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRZE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRZE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BRZE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BRZE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $34 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRZE Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRZE rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.92. In addition, Braze Inc. saw 49.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRZE starting from Kleeger Myles, who sale 8,357 shares at the price of $40.27 back on Aug 18. After this action, Kleeger Myles now owns 184,918 shares of Braze Inc., valued at $336,522 using the latest closing price.

Wiseman Susan, the General Counsel of Braze Inc., sale 2,466 shares at $40.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Wiseman Susan is holding 78,814 shares at $99,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRZE

Equity return is now at value -30.60, with -19.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Braze Inc. (BRZE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.