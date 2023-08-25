BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for PHGE is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PHGE is $5.50, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for PHGE is 34.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for PHGE on August 25, 2023 was 156.71K shares.

PHGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) has jumped by 8.71 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-02 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to report second quarter 2023 financial results and provide business updates.

PHGE’s Market Performance

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has seen a 3.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.65% decline in the past month and a 11.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for PHGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for PHGE’s stock, with a 21.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHGE stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PHGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHGE in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $25 based on the research report published on April 15, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PHGE Trading at 1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHGE rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3925. In addition, BiomX Inc. saw 108.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHGE starting from Oron Assaf, who purchase 3,192 shares at the price of $0.27 back on May 22. After this action, Oron Assaf now owns 10,914 shares of BiomX Inc., valued at $872 using the latest closing price.

Oron Assaf, the Chief Business Officer of BiomX Inc., purchase 6,521 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Oron Assaf is holding 7,722 shares at $1,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHGE

The total capital return value is set at -53.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.44. Equity return is now at value -117.40, with -57.40 for asset returns.

Based on BiomX Inc. (PHGE), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.