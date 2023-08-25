Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BSY stock has gone up by 2.42%, with a monthly decline of -12.34% and a quarterly plunge of -1.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.55% for Bentley Systems Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.53% for BSY’s stock, with a 6.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSY is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSY is $57.64, which is $11.1 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 199.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for BSY on August 25, 2023 was 976.31K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) has plunged by -1.84 when compared to previous closing price of 47.41, but the company has seen a 2.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

BSY Trading at -9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.95. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 25.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Campbell Michael M, who sale 4,408 shares at the price of $53.69 back on Aug 01. After this action, Campbell Michael M now owns 93,965 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $236,670 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 41,386 shares at $53.52 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 7,835,360 shares at $2,214,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.