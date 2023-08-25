Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BZH is 2.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BZH is 29.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZH on August 25, 2023 was 459.99K shares.

BZH) stock’s latest price update

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.20 in comparison to its previous close of 28.87, however, the company has experienced a -5.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Beazer (BZH) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

BZH’s Market Performance

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has seen a -5.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.33% decline in the past month and a 30.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.10% for BZH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.30% for BZH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 43.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $36 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BZH Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +149.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.56. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 114.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.