Banco Santander-Chile’s (BSAC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BSAC stock has gone up by 2.61%, with a monthly decline of -12.51% and a quarterly surge of 4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Banco Santander-Chile The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.91% for BSAC’s stock, with a 7.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) Right Now?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSAC is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSAC is $19.42, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for BSAC is 299.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.52% of that float. The average trading volume for BSAC on August 25, 2023 was 339.82K shares.

BSAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE: BSAC) has plunged by -1.97 when compared to previous closing price of 19.26, but the company has seen a 2.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET Corporate Participants Emiliano Muratore – Chief Financial Officer Claudio Soto – Chief Economist Cristian Vicuna – Chief of Strategic Planning and Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Juan Recalde – Scotiabank Ernesto Gabilondo – Bank of America Tito Labarta – Goldman Sachs Daniel Mora Ardila – CrediCorp Capital Isabelle Irish – Baring Asset Management Neha Agarwala – HSBC Global Research Ewald Stark Bittencourt – BICE Inversiones Operator Hello and welcome to Banco Santander-Chile’s Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. We are joined today by the CFO, Emiliano Muratore; Chief Strategic Planning and Head of IR, Cristian Vicuna; and Chief Economist, Claudio Soto.

BSAC Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.52. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander-Chile stands at +15.35. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.41. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC), the company’s capital structure generated 381.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.22. Total debt to assets is 27.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 291.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.