Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) has jumped by 0.80 compared to previous close of 1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKKT is 4.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BKKT is $1.80, which is $0.09 above the current price. The public float for BKKT is 75.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on August 25, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

BKKT’s Market Performance

BKKT’s stock has seen a -2.28% decrease for the week, with a -17.94% drop in the past month and a -9.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.84% for Bakkt Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.47% for BKKT’s stock, with a -15.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -20.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3970. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 7.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 600 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Jul 19. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 4,603,069 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $1,110 using the latest closing price.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, the Director of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 40,585 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding is holding 4,603,669 shares at $76,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. The total capital return value is set at -13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -193.12. Equity return is now at value -236.00, with -54.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT), the company’s capital structure generated 38.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.82. Total debt to assets is 8.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.