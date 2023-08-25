Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-23 that Commodities are flying across many screens, for traders and investors alike, as volatility seems to be drawn to that tiny – yet essential – pocket of the economy. These volatile periods may stress many participants’ profit and loss statements.

Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Right Now?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ASM is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ASM is $1.77, The public float for ASM is 105.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for ASM on August 25, 2023 was 392.58K shares.

ASM’s Market Performance

ASM stock saw a decrease of -0.79% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.32% for ASM’s stock, with a -12.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASM Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6769. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at +7.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45.

Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.72. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.