Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.76 compared to its previous closing price of 28.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that Aviat topped sales and earnings estimates in fiscal Q4. It looks like the company’s margins will continue to improve in the current fiscal year.

Is It Worth Investing in Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW) is above average at 31.04x. The 36-month beta value for AVNW is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVNW is $55.80, which is $22.61 above than the current price. The public float for AVNW is 11.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. The average trading volume of AVNW on August 25, 2023 was 55.44K shares.

AVNW’s Market Performance

The stock of Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) has seen a 14.04% increase in the past week, with a 7.30% rise in the past month, and a 6.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for AVNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.15% for AVNW’s stock, with a 2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNW stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for AVNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVNW in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $51 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVNW Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNW rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.88. In addition, Aviat Networks Inc. saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVNW starting from SMITH PETE A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $29.83 back on May 12. After this action, SMITH PETE A now owns 192,918 shares of Aviat Networks Inc., valued at $29,832 using the latest closing price.

Gray David M, the Sr VP and CFO of Aviat Networks Inc., purchase 500 shares at $31.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Gray David M is holding 11,834 shares at $15,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.57 for the present operating margin

+36.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aviat Networks Inc. stands at +6.98. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.83. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW), the company’s capital structure generated 1.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.43. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.