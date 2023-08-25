Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 181.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-24 that Avery Dennison (AVY) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) is $202.46, which is $18.38 above the current market price. The public float for AVY is 79.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVY on August 25, 2023 was 579.81K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has seen a 2.38% increase in the past week, with a 0.50% rise in the past month, and a 10.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for AVY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.56% for AVY’s stock, with a 1.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AVY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $220 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVY Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY rose by +2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.45. In addition, Avery Dennison Corporation saw 0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from Melo Francisco, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $186.00 back on Aug 01. After this action, Melo Francisco now owns 16,905 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation, valued at $892,822 using the latest closing price.

STEWART JULIA A, the Director of Avery Dennison Corporation, sale 930 shares at $172.99 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that STEWART JULIA A is holding 15,962 shares at $160,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.86 for the present operating margin

+26.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corporation stands at +8.38. The total capital return value is set at 20.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.95. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), the company’s capital structure generated 160.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.59. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.