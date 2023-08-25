Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS): A Technical Analysis

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) is $28.00, which is $7.94 above the current market price. The public float for AVNS is 45.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVNS on August 25, 2023 was 255.46K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVNS) stock’s latest price update

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 21.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-10 that Despite strength in Avanos’ (AVNS) Digestive Health segment, its overall second-quarter results reflect soft performances.

AVNS’s Market Performance

AVNS’s stock has fallen by -0.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.94% and a quarterly drop of -2.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Avanos Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for AVNS’s stock, with a -17.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVNS Trading at -10.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNS fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.05. In addition, Avanos Medical Inc. saw -18.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.00 for the present operating margin

+54.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avanos Medical Inc. stands at +6.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.38. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS), the company’s capital structure generated 21.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.82. Total debt to assets is 15.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.