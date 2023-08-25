Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD)’s stock price has soared by 1.71 in relation to previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-06-15 that Artificial intelligence is a global theme right now in the markets. As a result, a lot of excitement and optimism surrounds the industry and companies that have positioned themselves within AI.For example, investors positioning themselves with leaders in the AI sector would have generated impressive returns YTD, with Nvidia NASDAQ: NVDA up 185%, Palantir NYSE: PLTR up 149%, Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT up 39%, and Google NASDAQ: GOOGL up over 40%.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUUD is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUUD is $1.50, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 17.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for AUUD on August 25, 2023 was 3.33M shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

The stock of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has seen a -0.09% decrease in the past week, with a -18.77% drop in the past month, and a -31.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for AUUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.30% for AUUD’s stock, with a -55.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares sank -19.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD fell by -0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3827. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -63.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

The total capital return value is set at -89.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.03. Equity return is now at value -173.20, with -130.30 for asset returns.

Based on Auddia Inc. (AUUD), the company’s capital structure generated 46.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.